The incident occurred Monday night on East Riverside Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at a homeless camp in southeast Austin.

The incident occurred at a camp on East Riverside Drive after 10 p.m Monday.

On the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, no one is in custody.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.