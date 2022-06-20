3 people injured in shooting near Rodeo Night Club on North Lamar

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the nightclub.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were injured in a shooting near a nightclub on North Lamar Boulevard early Monday morning.

Police have confirmed that two people were shot in a parking lot near the Rodeo Night Club just before 3 a.m. Monday. A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a man sustained life-threatening injuries. Both were in surgery as of around 5:30 a.m.

Police also said a third person connected with the shooting took themselves to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said it's possible this third individual and the male victim were shooting at each other.

RIGHT NOW: a shooting outside Rodeo Nightclub on North Lamar in Austin sends a woman and a second person with non-life threatening injuries and a man with life-threatening injuries to the hospital. All three know each other. No gunman arrest made. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/RYYgAaHbLl — Natalie Haddad (@natalieontv) June 20, 2022

Officials said the three people involved in the shooting know each other. No arrests have been made as of 5 a.m. Monday.

No additional information is available at this time.

