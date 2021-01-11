Police investigating late-night shooting near UT Austin campus

Police are still searching for the suspects.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting near the University of Texas at Austin campus late Sunday night. Officials are still looking for the suspects.

The Austin Police Department said they got a call to West 22nd and Pearl streets, just a few blocks off campus, at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Because there were no nearby units, police said it took 50 minutes to get officers on the scene even though the shooting was a high priority. Police said all of their units were on other calls, and police also said they were under minimum staffing for the night on Sunday.

Police said one victim was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, but their injuries were not life-threatening

Now officials are searching for the suspects. Police said the suspects were driving an older silver SUV, possibly a Lexus. Four people were inside, three men and a woman. Police said the vehicle was headed back toward Guadalupe Street from the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

Police are working to gather more information. At this time, they do not think the suspect is affiliated with UT.

If you have any information related to this incident, call Austin 311.