
Crime

Shooting in North Austin near Interstate 35 leaves one person dead, no threat to public

Details are limited at this time, but no person is in custody.

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting early Monday morning near Interstate 35 in North Austin has left one person dead.

At 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 12, a man was shot at 11902 North I-35 according to the Austin Police Department (APD). Officers were called out to the parking lot of AAA Limousine, where they discovered a man that was bleeding heavily. 

Officers performed life-saving measures, but the man later died on the scene. APD stated that this was an isolated incident and it is not a threat to the public. Investigators believe the shooting occurred in a game room that had automated slots located behind the limo business, as the two businesses share a parking lot. 

According to a spokesperson from APD, "this has become the new normal" for shootings like these.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

