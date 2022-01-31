Austin police looking for suspect in deadly southeast Austin shooting

Police say the suspect shot a man inside a vehicle on Elmont Drive last Thursday. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting on Elmont Drive in southeast Austin last Thursday.

Police said on Thursday, Jan. 27, at approximately 12:23 p.m., 911 received a call that a man had been shot in the 2500 block of Elmont Drive. The man had been shot inside a vehicle and the driver had taken him to a nearby minor emergency clinic.

Austin police officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived at the clinic and found a man with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at 12:42 p.m. He was later identified as 20-year-old Jose Rangel Mata.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians responded to process the scene. Witnesses said an individual had approached Mata in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Elmont Drive, demanding his money. The suspect then shot Mata and fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his early 20s, 6 feet tall, with a thin to medium build. He has short hair and prescription glasses. Police said he was last seen running into The Ballpark North apartment complex, located at 4600 Elmont Drive. Police believe that the suspect most likely lives in the area.

On Friday, Jan. 28, the Travis County Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy on Mata and determined his official cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

Anyone with information or video related to this incident is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.



According to APD, this is Austin's 10th homicide of 2022.