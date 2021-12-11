x
Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting at Del Valle apartments

As of early Friday morning, police did not have a suspect in custody.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Austin police are looking for the shooter responsible for sending a man to the hospital late Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Eastridge Apartments on Ross Road in Del Valle. That's just a few minutes from the Austin airport and down the road from both Del Valle Elementary School and Del Valle Middle School.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect drove away in a silver Jeep and, as of Friday morning, has not been taken into custody.

If you have any information about this incident, call police. 

