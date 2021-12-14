Police investigating shooting at North Austin apartment complex

The shooting occurred at the Ventura South Apartments on Northgate Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a North Austin apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Ventura South Apartments on Northgate Boulevard, near West Rundberg Lane and US 183. The call came in at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, police did not have a suspect in custody. It's not clear whether the suspect and victim know each other.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.