Shooting at car wash leaves one person with non-life threatening injuries

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in the hospital after being shot at a car wash in North Austin early Tuesday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), two men got into an argument around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 8 at a car wash on Cameron Road. The person of interest was asking for a ride before he shot the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to Dell Seton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, APD stated.

Officers are still searching for the shooter and believe a woman might be with him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.