APD investigating shooting at Arboretum Shopping Center

According to public safety sources, two people have been killed and three others have been injured.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is on the scene of a shooting that occurred at the Arboretum Shopping Center Thursday evening.

Reports indicate that two people have been killed and three additional people were injured.

One person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two others were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

UPDATE 1/2 Critical Incident 10000blk Research Blvd Svrd Sb: Preliminary information is 5 total patients involved. #ATCEMSMedics have transported 1 adult to a local trauma facility with critical, life-threatening injuries. 2 adult patients have been pronounced deceased on scene. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 31, 2023

NEW: Two people are dead and one is injured following a shooting at a North Austin-Arboretum area business. https://t.co/vb5M0QwEgh — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 31, 2023

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with KVUE for the latest news.