APD investigating shooting at Arboretum Shopping Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is on the scene of a shooting that occurred at the Arboretum Shopping Center Thursday evening.
Reports indicate that two people have been killed and three additional people were injured.
One person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two others were treated at the scene with minor injuries.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.