Shooter in racially motivated mass shooting identified

Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, was identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as the shooter in Saturday's racially-motivated mass shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shooter responsible for killing three people in a racially-motivated mass shooting on Saturday at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, has been identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced during a press conference on Sunday.

Four people were killed, including the shooter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the shooter "wanted to kill" Black people. All three of the victims of the shooting were Black, the sheriff said.

Here's what we know about the shooter.

Who was the Jacksonville Dollar General shooter?

The shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced at 1:15 p.m. during a press conference on Sunday.

What was the Jacksonville Dollar General shooter's motive?

The shooting was racially motivated, Sheriff Waters said in a press conference on Saturday.

According to Waters, the shooter wrote several manifestos: one to his parents, one to the media and one to federal agents.

"Portions of these manifestos detailed the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate," Waters said. "Plainly put: this shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people."

"He wanted to kill [n-word]," the sheriff said. "That's the one and only time I'll use that word."

The sheriff said the shooter acted alone and there was no evidence he was part of a larger group.

How did the shooter die?

The gunman died by suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

What weapons did the Jacksonville Dollar General shooter use?

The shooter used a Glock handgun an "AR-15 style rifle", according to the sheriff.

The guns were not his parents' guns, the sheriff said.

It's unknown how the shooter obtained the guns.

What was the shooter's background?

The shooter is believed to have lived in Clay County, Florida, with his parents in Orange Park.

In 2016, he was involved in a domestic call with his brother that resulted in no arrests, Waters said during a press conference on Sunday.

In 2017, he was involved in a Baker Act, which is a "Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment."

Who were the victims in the shooting?

The three victims killed in the shooting are identified as 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, 19-year-old Anotl Joseph Iaguerre Jr. and 29-year-old Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion.