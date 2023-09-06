'She didn't want any trouble' | More details emerge surrounding the murder of 24-year-old Akira Ross

Akira Ross was shot and killed in front of her girlfriend at a Cedar Park gas station on June 2.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — For nine years, Akira Ross was involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with her girlfriend Tanya Gasaway.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on June 2nd, Ross drove into a Circle K gas station parking lot in Cedar Park with Gasaway and another friend in the car.

According to court documents, Ross and Gasaway were arguing, which a friend of theirs believes caught the attention of 23-year-old Bradley Stanford in the parking lot.

Ross' girlfriend went into the station, and that is when Stanford and Ross got into a verbal confrontation. According to the affidavit, a friend in the car told police Stanford yelled a homophobic slur and fired three shots. Ross died in the parking lot.

"It's a tragedy, a real tragedy," Anthony Hill, Ross' father said.

Two days later, police found Stanford in Ingleside, near Corpus Christi, and arrested him. He is now in the Williamson County Jail and is charged with murder.

Hill believes this was a crime fueled by hate.

"And this was a hate crime because he was laying out slurs at her. She didn't want any trouble," Hill said. "I just want people to stop hating on people for whatever they decide to do in life. You know, because at the end of the day, we are the same. No one is better than the next. No one is worse than the next."

KVUE News also spoke to Gasaway's mother but did so anonymously.

"They have the right to walk around the world just like us. They're not bothering nobody. They just choose to live a different life than what we choose but goesn't give them the right to take nobody's life," Gasaway's mother said.

Hill says he's left wondering where his daughter's life would have gone.

"I just wish it would have been a different and a different place that she could have got to live a little longer so we could see that beautiful flower just blossom," Hill said.

KVUE News asked Cedar Park police if this is being investigated as a possible hate crime, but the department could only confirm that an investigation is ongoing.

