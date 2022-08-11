Man who shot Fayette County deputy in 2018 sentenced to life in prison

Shazizz Mateen shot Calvin "CJ" Lehmann in the face, blinding the sheriff's deputy.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The story above first aired in November 2019.

A sex offender who shot a Fayette County deputy in the face in 2018 received a life sentence this week.

Attorney General Ken Paxton's Criminal Prosecutions trial team announced the verdict against Shazizz Mateen on Thursday.

Mateen shot Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann in the face with a shotgun on Nov. 1, 2018, blinding him. Lehmann was helping serve a warrant against Mateen, who hadn't registered as a sex offender.

Officers attempted to serve the warrant in a Dollar General in La Grange, but Mateen fled to Carter Motel and barricaded himself inside.

Lehmann offered to lead the breach of Mateen's room, and that's when he was shot.

"Maybe 10 to 15 seconds after opening the door is when I got hit," Lehmann told KVUE in 2019. "I never seen the barrel come out, never saw anything."

Lehmann received the Star of Texas Award in 2019, a recognition given to those severely injured or killed in the line of duty.