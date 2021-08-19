Police looking for man accused of sexually assaulting woman at East Austin parking garage

The incident occurred early Monday morning at a parking garage on East Fifth Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an East Austin parking garage.

Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, the victim was walking near East Fifth Street when the suspect followed her into the parking garage located at 1011 E. Fifth Street, near the Hopdoddy Burger Bar. He then attacked her before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was last seen near the 400 block of Guadalupe St. He is described as being taller than 5 feet, 2 inches, with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored shirt, white shoes, a red or pink surgical mask and a white hat with the words "drilling team" on it.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives or works in the area where the attack happened or anyone who has video footage or information related to the incident to call the APD Sex Crimes Tip Line at 512-974-5095.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app to submit a tip. You may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.