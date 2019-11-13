Steve Lopez, one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders, was captured Nov. 8, 2019, in Victoria.

Working off tip information, Texas Department of Public Safety special agents, along with deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service - Victoria Division, found and arrested Lopez in Victoria.

In 1999, he was convicted in Nolan County of aggravated sexual assault following an incident involving a 10-year-old girl. He was sentenced to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

In 2014, Lopez returned to prison after he was convicted in Nolan County of failing to register as a sex offender. He was last released from prison in July 2016.

He had been wanted since August 2018, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Taylor County for failure to register as a sex offender.

Since his arrest was the result of tip information received through Crime Stoppers, a reward will be paid.

