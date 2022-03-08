x
Crime

Man's severed finger found inside glove after attempting to break in N.C. home

The resident slammed the door on the man's finger as he was trying to break inside their home Thursday morning.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to an attempted home invasion on Sellers Mill Road Thursday morning. 

Residents of the home were returning home when they a man approached them with a gun.

 67-year-old Vernon Forest Wilson tried to enter the house, but the resident successfully shut the door. He struggled at the door and his gun went off, grazing the resident's chest. 

When Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) arrived, they processed Wilson's glove that had fallen off during the break-in and discovered a severed finger inside. 

CSI discovered that Wilson's finger was detached after the resident forced the door shut on his finger while trying to break inside their home. 

Wilson is facing multiple charges, including: 

  • First degree burglary
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury 
  • possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon

Burlington police officers with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, arrested Wilson and took him to Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 bond. 

