1 injured in shooting near Seventh Street and I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting near Seventh Street and Interstate 35 early Monday morning.
APD said it received reports of shots fired on Seventh Street and I-35 at around 2:10 a.m. Monday. According to police, one person was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe a dark-colored sedan drove by and shot at a group of people, including the person taken to the hospital.
Two and a half hours after the shooting, police made three arrests in the same area where the shooting happened.
As of 5 a.m., Seventh Street remains closed underneath I-35 as officers continue to investigate the incident. The southbound frontage road is completely closed. One lane of the northbound frontage road is open.
Drivers should keep the road closures in mind as they plan their morning commutes.
No additional information is available at this time.
