Sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar to be held on Aug. 14

Family members of Vanessa Guillen and members of the community plan to meet in front of the courthouse before the hearing to demand the maximum sentence.

WACO, Texas — A sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar, who pled guilty to charges in connection to the 2022 murder of Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillen, is set to be held on Monday, Aug. 14.

Aguilar pled guilty on Nov. 28, 2022, to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation in the death of Vanessa Guillen. Aguilar faces up to 30 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the Department of Justice.

Family members of Vanessa Guillen and members of the Central Texas community have planned a March for Justice ahead of the trial, and say they plan to demand that Aguilar is given the maximum possible sentence.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the U.S. District Court in Waco, located at 800 Franklin Ave. The march is scheduled to begin 30 minutes prior at 8:30 a.m. in front of the courthouse.

"This is a painful chapter my family wants to close once and for all," said Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen's sister, "and we are pushing, praying and hoping for the maximum sentence."

A press conference will reportedly be held in front of the courthouse after the hearing. According to a media release, the Guillen Family, Attorney Natalie Khawam and friends of Vanessa Guillen will give victim impact statements to the Judge during the hearing.

Spc. Aaron Robinson reportedly killed Guillen with a hammer in an armory room on then-Fort Hood, now Fort Cavazos, on April 22, 2020. Guillen's body was found dismembered about two months later on June 30.

Aguilar allegedly helped Robinson, her then-boyfriend, dismember and dispose of Guillen's body near the Leon River.

On early July 1, Robinson shot and killed himself as Killeen police closed in on him after he left the post.