Third suspect arrested in deadly Seguin shooting, police say

The investigation is ongoing, with more arrests "anticipated," authorities added.

SAN ANTONIO — A third suspect has been arrested in the deadly drive-by shooting incident that left a young Seguin woman dead and another man injured last week, local authorities said.

Draven Rene Reyes, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and jailed on a $2 million bond. Seguin Police officials said he fired the bullets which killed Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith and hurt an as-yet unidentified man as they were sitting at Park West; both victims were 18 years old.

Christanio Soto and Sahra Vega, both 21, were previously arrested as police investigate the April 4 incident on murder and aggravated assault charges, respectively.

Authorities haven't said if the suspects knew the victims, nor if they believe the attack was targeted or random. Police do say, however, that "more arrests are anticipated," and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (830)379-2123 or Crime Stoppers at (877)403-8477.