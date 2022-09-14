Scream Hollow owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting former child volunteer

Bastrop County officials said the man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to an alleged incident from 2017.

SMITHVILLE, Texas — The creator and owner of Scream Hollow, a haunted house attraction located in Smithville, has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child volunteer in 2017.

According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, the assault was reported by a 19-year-old female who claimed the incident took place in 2017. She was 14 at that time. Investigators believe owner Norm Glenn provided her with alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

Glenn was booked in the Bastrop County Jail without incident on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Investigator Jeff Gogolewski at 512-549-5001 or Jeffrey.gogolewski@co.bastrop.tx.us.

According to the Scream Hollow website, opening night for the fall season is this Friday, Sept. 16.

KVUE has reached out to Scream Hollow for a statement. This story will be updated if one is received.