x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Scream Hollow owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting former child volunteer

Bastrop County officials said the man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to an alleged incident from 2017.

More Videos

SMITHVILLE, Texas — The creator and owner of Scream Hollow, a haunted house attraction located in Smithville, has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child volunteer in 2017.

According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, the assault was reported by a 19-year-old female who claimed the incident took place in 2017. She was 14 at that time. Investigators believe owner Norm Glenn provided her with alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

Glenn was booked in the Bastrop County Jail without incident on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Investigator Jeff Gogolewski at 512-549-5001 or Jeffrey.gogolewski@co.bastrop.tx.us. 

According to the Scream Hollow website, opening night for the fall season is this Friday, Sept. 16. 

KVUE has reached out to Scream Hollow for a statement. This story will be updated if one is received.

RELATED: Daybreak Adventures: House of Torment

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break

31-year-old arrested in connection with jugging in North Austin

Man injured in possible road rage shooting on William Cannon

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out