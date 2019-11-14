AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from a related story about a different scam.

Scam callers are falsely identifying as members of the Office of the Attorney General's (OAG) Crime Victim Services division to try and steal the personal and financial information of Texans, according to the OAG.

The OAG believes callers are attempting to get this information by asking for money transfers or bank details after claiming the victim's social security number has been compromised.

The callers use local numbers and occasionally provide a fake "case number" during the call, according to the OAG. The real OAG Crime Victim Services phone number is 800-983-9933 and (512) 936-1200.

The OAG cautions Texans against giving out any personal information over the phone with anyone claiming to be with the Crime Victims Division. It encourages those who receive fraudulent calls to report them to the OAG's Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-621-0508, or by filing a complaint online.

