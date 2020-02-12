San Marcos police searching for suspect who robbed gas station wielding a lug wrench

The incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 29, at a Sunoco gas station on Highway 80.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is searching for the suspect in an early-morning aggravated robbery at a Sunoco gas station on Highway 80 on Nov. 29.

According to SMPD, at approximately 12:29 a.m., a suspect entered the Sunoco gas station at 1200 Highway 80 wielding what appeared to be a stainless-steel lug wrench. The suspect jumped over the counter and ordered the clerk to open the register.

The suspect then stole cash from the register and leaped back over the counter.

At this point, police said, a second clerk walked toward the counter from the back of the store. The suspect saw the clerk and approached him, wielding the lug wrench in a "threatening manner." The suspect then left the store without striking either clerk with the wrench.

Video surveillance from the station shows that the suspect is a Black man in his early 20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray beanie, blue-colored face covering, gray pants and black shoes with white laces and white soles.

The suspect arrived and left the Sunoco parking lot on foot. He departed heading southbound along River Road in the direction of Bugg Lane.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact SMPD Detective Davidson at 512-753-2315 or tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.