Man arrested in connection to stabbing incident near San Marcos homeless camp

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve near a homeless camp under the Highway 80 bridge in San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing incident on Christmas Eve.

According to officials, at approximately 6:31 p.m. on Dec. 24, officers were dispatched to 1200 Highway 80 for a call to assist EMS. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 41-year-old male victim bleeding profusely from a chest wound.

The victim said he was stabbed by Richard Allen Davis near a homeless camp under the Highway 80 bridge. Officers learned the victim had been removing trespassing signs in the camp and was approached by Davis, who had a fixed blade knife in his hand. The two argued and Davis stabbed the victim one time in the chest.

Officers found Davis shortly after. He denied participation in the assault, but an SMPD K9 officer located a fixed blade knife in the area where Davis was last seen.

Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Hays County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital where he underwent surgery. Officials say his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.