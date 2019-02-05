SAN MARCOS, Texas — According to the San Marcos Police Department, officers are searching for a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred at The Retreat apartment complex on the corner of Ranch Road 12 and Craddock Avenue.

San Marcos police are on scene at The Retreat.

The suspect is described as a black man, wearing black clothing and a ski mask. He is armed with a handgun.

Police said the suspect may still be in the area.

The Retreat's general manager sent the following email to the complex's residents:

"Dear Residents:



We were notified by San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) that there was an unauthorized entry and sexual assault that occurred on property. They believe the perpetrator is still at large and armed. The SMPD responded to the incident and is investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident please call the SMPD at 512-753-2109.



We recommend our residents to stay in their units with their doors and windows locked. Use your peephole to confirm the identity of anyone at your door. Do not open your door to anyone you do not know. If you have a lock that is not functioning, please notify management immediately.



Please report any criminal activity to police by calling 911. Please report suspicious activity to management."

RELATED: Police look for man who entered apartment, threatened resident at gunpoint

On April 24, San Marcos police responded to an aggravated assault at the Capstone Cottages apartment complex, right down the street from The Retreat. Police said Thursday that they are still looking for the suspect in that incident and that the MO and description of the suspect in the Thursday incident "closely matches" that of the April 24 incident.

A similar incident occurred at Capstone Cottages on April 30, where a man entered an occupied apartment and threated the resident with a gun. Police are still searching for the suspect in that incident as well, but did not say it was connected to either of the other two incidents.

If you have any information about the incidents at Capstone Cottages or The Retreat, you are urged to call San Marcos police.