The suspect allegedly used a crowbar to pry open a back door and enter the El Patroncito food trailer.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is asking for help identifying an individual accused of breaking into the El Patroncito food trailer.

According to the police, around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, the suspect used a crowbar to pry open the back door of the trailer located on 1001 Hwy 80.