San Marcos police are looking for the driver who hit a 23-year-old man in Downtown San Marcos early Sunday morning, leaving him with serious injuries, according to the City.

On Sunday, Oct. 13 at approximately 2:14 a.m., San Marcos police officers responded to the 100 block of West San Antonio Street for a crash where a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the street unconscious but alive. According to eyewitnesses, the victim was hit while crossing the street by a white sedan driving east on West San Antonio Street. The car fled the scene, traveling north down the alley behind Nephew's nightclub, then turning and driving west on West Hopkins Street.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses and restaurants in hopes of finding an image of the suspect's car.

The victim remains in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with any information about the crash or the suspect is asked to contact Officer Andrew Wisener at AWisener@sanmarcostx.gov or (512) 393-8081, extention 9400.

