SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police have issued an arrest warrant in a sexual assault at Edge Apartments on Old Ranch Road that was investigated Thursday.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Keith Vallen Louis III, 27. He is described as five foot, 10 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

San Marcos Police Department Update 9:50 p.m.: The investigation into the sexual assault at the Retreat earlier today will continue into the night. No suspect is in custody at this time. The department will conduct a press...

Police said this incident lead to visible police activity in the area of North LBJ Drive and Craddock Street on Thursday evening.

RELATED: San Marcos police searching for armed suspect in home invasion, sexual assault at The Retreat

RELATED: Police look for man who entered apartment, threatened resident at gunpoint

Police cannot confirm that Louis has any connection to other recent sexual assault cases being investigated in San Marcos.

The search for the suspects in those other cases is ongoing.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Dive team recovers body of man who drove into Corpus Christi ship channel

Meet the 10-year-old who is not a boy or a girl: 'I am who I am'

'A senseless act': Family of East Austin man killed at park pleads for help finding killer

Man suffers a stroke from cracking his neck