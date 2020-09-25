San Marcos police respond to two non-fatal shootings

Police are still seeking a suspect in one incident.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department says two non-fatal shootings since Sunday have prompted a public safety concern within the city.

The first incident occurred on Sunday around 7:55 p.m. after police received a call about a shooting at a residence on Armstrong Street. The caller said two suspects fled the scene after shooting a man in the back.

Police arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He said he was buying a pressure washer from his friend when the shooting occurred.

One subject ran away, police said. However, he was detained and transported to the police department for questioning. He was not charged.

A second subject was identified as Luis Jordan Sanchez, 28.

On Monday around 2 a.m., an officer saw a minor traffic violation on Rio Vista Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Sanchez, who was then detained and arrested. Police said a firearm believed to be involved in the shooting was located inside his vehicle, along with narcotics.

The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident took place on Tuesday around 9:27 p.m. Police received a call reporting a person at a business on the 1100 block of Highway 80 had been shot in the face. The caller said several people fled the scene in multiple vehicles.

When police arrived, they said they could not locate a victim. A witness reported a verbal argument occurred in the parking lot and that a white or light-skinned Hispanic man ran from the area after shots were fired.

Later that night, police said the victim was identified and called via phone. He agreed to meet with an officer but failed to show up. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect in this incident was said to be accompanied by a white or Hispanic female with black hair and blonde streaks.

The investigation is ongoing.