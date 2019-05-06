SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are investigating a murder that occurred Wednesday morning at the Village on Telluride apartment complex in San Marcos.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Telluride Street to a report of a "burglary of a habitation." A resident at the Village reported finding a loose dog and followed the dog to an apartment.

Upon arriving at the apartment, the resident saw that the door was kicked in and contacted the police.

Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Demarcus Tre Allen of Pasadena, Texas, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:40 a.m. by a justice of the peace. Next of kin has been notified.

Two people that were upstairs in the apartment and an additional roommate are being interviewed by detectives with the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit.

This is the fifth murder in San Marcos so far this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

