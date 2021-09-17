Texas State student likely killed while sleeping in negligent shooting, San Marcos police say

Police said the victim likely suffered a gunshot wound from a firearm "negligently discharged" in a neighboring apartment while he was asleep.

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at The Lyndon apartments on Thursday, Sept. 16. Police said in a Facebook post that a suspect has been identified and interviewed.

According to the post, police responded to a call to assist EMS at the apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The victim was found dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division found the victim, 20-year-old Austin Salyer, likely suffered a gunshot wound while he was asleep from a “firearm that was negligently discharged from a neighboring apartment.”

The department said it is not identifying the suspect “pending further investigation and review” by the Hays County District Attorney’s Office.

Salyer was a student at Texas State University, and university officials extend their "deepest condolences" to Salyer's loved ones.