San Marcos police investigating homicide near Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating a homicide near an apartment complex, the City of San Marcos confirmed Monday morning.

The homicide occurred Sunday night at The Cottages apartment complex, located at 1415 Craddock Avenue, just a mile from Texas State University.

The City said police are speaking with witnesses and working to identify the suspect. The City also said information is limited, but more details will be shared when they become available.