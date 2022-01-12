San Marcos police seek help identifying driver in fatal hit-and-run

Iliana Velez, 18, was killed in a crash on Jan. 3 near Wonder World Drive and I-35.

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal-hit-and run that left an 18-year-old Houston girl dead.

The crash occurred on Jan. 3 around 2:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive. Witnesses reported that a silver Mazda and a large box truck collided where the ramp meets the main lanes of the highway, causing the Mazda to flip. The driver of the box truck reportedly continued driving and did not stop.

Upon arrival, police said the Mazda was found on its side. The driver, Iliana Velez, was pronounced deceased on scene.

On Jan. 12, police released surveillance footage of the box truck believed to be involved in the crash. The photos were taken near the intersection of South Guadalupe Street and Knox Street after the crash.

The vehicle has a white box with yellow on the bottom half of the doors and front fenders. The hood, roof, upper doors and box of the truck are all white. The cab of the truck has amber lights along the roofline. There may also be marker lights on the corners of the box.

The truck also appears to have writing on the box just behind the door on the driver’s side and writing or a shape just below the door’s handle. The truck has only two axles, and the rear of the box is "extremely overset of the rear tires," police said. The tire rims also appear to be white.

Police said the crash is being investigated as an "accident involving death," which is a felony-level offense. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. Myers at smyers@sanmarcostx.gov.

This was the first fatal crash in San Marcos of 2022.