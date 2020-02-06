San Marcos police seeking suspect in fatal hit and run

The incident happened Monday night on the 1600 block of Post Road.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run Monday night.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Post Road around 10 p.m. after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle. The deceased was identified as Dwight Garrett Thomas, 41.

Police said he and another male were walking on the edge of a sidewalk or in a bicycle lane when Thomas was struck. He was then transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where he died later that night.

Officials believe the suspect's vehicle is a maroon 2002-2005 Ford Explorer, possibly the Sport Trac Model. It is missing the right-front-side turn signal housing and might have a broken right-front headlight. It fled the scene going inbound on Post Road into San Marcos.

“Our community has already helped us identify one hit-and-run driver this year,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett. “We are asking witnesses and anyone who recognizes the vehicle description to come forward and help us solve this crime.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Sam Myers at 512-753-2182.