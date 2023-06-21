San Marcos police searching for suspect in hit and run that killed 69-year-old man

Police say, Lenard Green Coleman, 69, was hit by two vehicles in the 1100 block of State Highway 123 just before 1 a.m. on June 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is searching for the driver connected with a hit-and-run that killed a 69-year-old man from Nixon.

According to police, 69-year-old Lenard Green Coleman was hit by two vehicles in the 1100 block of State Highway 123 just before 1 a.m. on June 14. Police say he later died at the scene.

An investigation showed that a delivery truck was the first vehicle to hit Coleman and didn't stop. Police identified the delivery truck driver, but haven't released an identity because charges have not been filed yet.

Police say that their investigation revealed that another vehicle was involved. The driver of a silver SUV driving down Ebony Street turned left on SH 123. That person then hit Coleman while traveling toward San Macros, police stated.

The driver of the SUV didn't stop. Police believe the driver of the SUV lives in a neighborhood close to where the incident happened.

If you have any information about the incident or can help police identify the driver of the SUV you are asked to contact Sgt. Scott at cscott@sanmarcostx.gov.