San Marcos police searching for assault suspects

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are asking for the public's assistance identifying three suspects caught on video assaulting a man outside of a bar.

SMPD said the incident happened at between approximately 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 11 outside of a San Marcos bar. In the video, three men are seen assaulting another man in the street. One of the suspects kicks the victim in the head and knocks him unconscious, SMPD said.

You can watch the video on the San Marcos Police Department Facebook page here. (WARNING: Some viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)

Anyone with information that might help SMPD identify the suspects in this case should contact Detective Davidson at 512-753-2315 or tdavidson@sanmarcostx.gov.