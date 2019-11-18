BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas —

A traffic stop in McLennan County Sunday night led to the arrest of two women who may be connected to the deaths of an elderly man and woman in Plano.

A McLennan County Sheriff Deputy K9 officer made the stop on I-35 near Bruceville-Eddy, according to Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

According to the arrest affidavit, the driver was driving in the left lane without passing.

The officer identified the driver as Cynthia Wingate, 29, and found she had what appeared to be a little over 3 grams of methamphetamine in the car, the affidavit reads.

The officer said Wingate gave him permission to search the vehicle where he also found several debit and credit cards and medical documentation belonging to two elderly people in Plano, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit goes on to read the officer found two large knives in the car, one of which had blood on the blade and handle.

During the traffic stop, a woman driving a Toyota pulled over in front of the car Wingate was driving, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the woman, identified as Carmen Moreno, 23, got out of the Toyota and told the officers she wanted to get something from Wingate.

As she was speaking to the officers, they said a white pill, later identified as Acetaminophen/Codeine, fell out of her jacket pocket.

The affidavit also reads Moreno had what appeared to be blood on her jacket.

The officers then searched the car Moreno was driving and found debit and credit cards, social security cards and driver's licenses. They also found what appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

The officers then contacted Plano police and asked that they do a welfare check on the owners of the two vehicles.

Plano police said they found the bodies of two people, a man and woman in their 70s, inside the home.

McNamara described the scene inside the home as a "brutal homicide."

Wingate and Moreno were booked into the McLennan County jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Fraudulent I.D., and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

