Round Rock police arrest suspect after stabbing at Taco Cabana Sunday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) has arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred Sunday morning at a Taco Cabana restaurant on East Palm Valley Boulevard.

Officials say the incident happened just after 9:30 at the restaurant located at 4400 E Palm Valley Blvd. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested shortly thereafter.

Round Rock police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. There is no immediate information about the suspect or victim.