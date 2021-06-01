Man arrested in Houston in connection to September stabbing in Round Rock

Raymond Salazar Jr., 19, was arrested in southeast Houston by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Round Rock in September 2020.

The Round Rock Police Department said Tuesday that 19-year-old Raymond Salazar Jr. was arrested in southeast Houston by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force. Records show he was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail Tuesday morning.

Police said Salazar is facing a capital murder charge stemming from a September incident in Round Rock. Jail records show he is also facing charges of deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2020, the RRPD received a report of a man with a stab wound on Rawhide Loop in Round Rock. Adam Hilzer, 17, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

In February, the RRPD published a public bulletin asking for the community's help finding Salazar, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Jail records show Salazar's total bail amount is $570,000.