Round Rock police investigating potential homicide

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a potential homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

RRPD said at approximately 5:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot and a subject lying on the ground in the 1600 block of Peachtree Valley Drive, near Sam Bass Road.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man dead at the scene.

Officers are following leads on any suspects. Police say the initial investigation indicates that this was a targeted attack and there is no further danger to the public.

No additional information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call RRPD at 512-218-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.