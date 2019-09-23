ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached is related to a similar story published in April 2019.

The Round Rock Police Department has been responding to reports of attempted home burglaries in the Round Rock area and is currently looking for three suspects.

The most recent incident happened Monday morning in the Behrens Ranch area where a vehicle was reportedly stolen.

According to police, officers are looking for a white GMC Yukon with a California license plate of 8EGD336.

The suspects are described as three Hispanic of black men who are wearing hoodies and have their faces covered.

If you have any information regarding these burglaries, call 512-218-5500 or submit an anonymous tip to tip411.

