ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking witnesses after a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed near Gattis School Road just west of Surrey Drive between 12:30 and 1:45 a.m.

The victim, 24-year-old Cleveland Deshon Elliott, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a blue passenger car that possibly has damage to the front of the vehicle or to the windshield.

If you have any information on the vehicle you believe is involved, and known to be traveling in the area at the time of the accident, email Detective Weaver at lweaver@roundrocktexas.gov.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can also be made here.

