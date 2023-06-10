Round Rock police searching for missing shooting victim

The Round Rock Police Department says that 30-year-old Shawn Joseph was shot Thursday night and was taken from the scene of the incident by the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is investigating after a shooting victim was reported missing Friday.

According to RRPD, officers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot at 4700 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Officers ultimately determined that the vehicle belonged to 30-year-old Cedar Park resident Shawn Joseph.

Investigators later determined that Joseph had been shot late Thursday night and was taken from the scene from the suspect.

The victim has still not yet been located, but the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Royce Loggins, has been arrested and is being held at the North Richland Hills Detention Center, just outside of Fort Worth. He will soon be extradited to Williamson County.

Investigators determined that the incident was isolated, as the suspect and victim knew one another.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Todd Spradlin at 512-671-2853.