Round Rock police investigating fatal shooting early Monday morning

Officials said a man was found dead in a parking lot near I-35 and SH 45.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

Officials said a call came in around 6:30 a.m. reporting gunshots near the 16900 block of Interstate 35, not far from State Highway 45.

On scene, police said they found a deceased male in a parking lot. At this time, police believe he was shot by the occupants of a pickup truck that fled the area.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call police at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.