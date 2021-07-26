Round Rock police investigating fatal shooting early Monday morning

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning.
Officials said a call came in around 6:30 a.m. reporting gunshots near the 16900 block of Interstate 35, not far from State Highway 45.
On scene, police said they found a deceased male in a parking lot. At this time, police believe he was shot by the occupants of a pickup truck that fled the area.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call police at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.
