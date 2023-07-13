Round Rock police need help identifying men accused of damaging buildings

The incident happened on July 3, when police say five men showed up downtown in two separate vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department needs the public's help identifying a group of men accused of damaging multiple buildings and structures.

The incident happened on July 3, when police say five men showed up downtown in two separate vehicles and parked at a parking garage.

Police provided photos of the men and the vehicles, hoping that someone will be able to identify them.

If you have any information regarding the identities of the men, you are asked to contact Det. Tracy Warren at twarren@roundtocktexas.gov.

PHOTOS: Round Rock police looking to identify alleged vandals 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3