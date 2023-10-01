Round Rock police reopen cold case from 1983

RRPD decided to reopen the case due to a change in Mexico's statute of limitations for international extradition of murder warrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is reopening a 1983 cold case in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

On Oct. 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m., a man was believed to have shot three victims, killing one and injuring the other two, at a nightclub called the Cactus Lounge. The man believed to have shot and killed 56-year-old Helen Ochoa is Martin Gallegos.

Gallegos was 22 in 1983. Almost 39 years after the shooting, he should be 60 years old now.

Gallegos still remains a fugitive with an active murder warrant. He was last seen in Mexico in 2017, according to RRPD.

RRPD decided to reopen the case due to a change in Mexico's statute of limitations for international extradition of murder warrants. The statue, which was originally only for 13 years, has changed and allows RRPD to extradite Gallegos if he is found in Mexico or the U.S.

In addition to Gallegos, RRPD are searching for Juan Guerrero, 70, and Guadalupe Morales, 61.

The Cactus Lounge, most recently referred to as the Cactus Nights Sports Bar, was located at 109 N. Sheppard St. and was demolished in March 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding the three suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Patrick Turck with RPPD at 512-218-7048. You can also send an anonymous tip to Williamson County's Crime Stoppers.