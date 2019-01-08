ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is requesting help from the public by identifying two suspects in a jewelry store theft.

The theft occurred on July 25, at the Marc Robinson Jewelers store in the outlet mall, according to police.

Police said $30,000 worth of necklaces and amulets were taken.

Two images were released, showing what the suspects look like.

Jewelry store suspected thieves. (Round Rock Police Department)

Jewelry store suspected thieves. (Round Rock Police Department)

If you have any information on the individuals or the incident, contact Detective Villegas at 512-671-2709 or by email at bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted at this website.

