Round Rock PD searching for SUV believed to be connected to two shootings

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding an SUV they believe was involved in two shootings a day apart from each other in April.

Officials said they believe occupants of a gray SUV that was involved in an April 20 shooting on Pine Knoll Drive in Austin were involved in a fatal shooting just a day before.

RRPD believes the occupants were involved in a homicide on April 19 in the 1600 block of Gattis School Road where 18-year-old Arturo Granados of Round Rock was killed. Detectives continue to pursue leads in the case and are waiting for ballistics analysis to be completed before considering criminal charges.

RRPD are seeking info regarding this gray SUV involved in an April 20 drive-by shooting in the 1600-block of Pine Knoll Drive in Austin. We believe the occupants of this vehicle are connected to the April 19 homicide in the 1600-block of Gattis School Road in Round Rock. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sTXIYuPRKO — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) June 14, 2022

The department responded to the shooting on Gattis School Road around 9:40 p.m. During the course of the response that night, they found that Granados had been shot dead and two others were injured.

Anyone with information regarding the Round Rock homicide or Austin shooting is asked to contact RRPD at 512-218-7048 or via email at pturck@roundrocktexas.gov or via an anonymous tip online.

