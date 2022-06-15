x
Crime

Round Rock PD searching for SUV believed to be connected to two shootings

RRPD believes occupants of a gray SUV that was involved in an April 20 shooting on Pine Knoll Drive in Austin were involved in a fatal shooting a day before.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding an SUV they believe was involved in two shootings a day apart from each other in April.

Officials said they believe occupants of a gray SUV that was involved in an April 20 shooting on Pine Knoll Drive in Austin were involved in a fatal shooting just a day before.

RRPD believes the occupants were involved in a homicide on April 19 in the 1600 block of Gattis School Road where 18-year-old Arturo Granados of Round Rock was killed. Detectives continue to pursue leads in the case and are waiting for ballistics analysis to be completed before considering criminal charges. 

The department responded to the shooting on Gattis School Road around 9:40 p.m. During the course of the response that night, they found that Granados had been shot dead and two others were injured. 

Anyone with information regarding the Round Rock homicide or Austin shooting is asked to contact RRPD at 512-218-7048 or via email at pturck@roundrocktexas.gov or via an anonymous tip online.

