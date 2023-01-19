Round Rock police trying to identify suspect in November jugging

The victim's car was broken into at a Goodwill on Smyers Lane after she made a withdrawal from a Wells Fargo on Round Rock Avenue.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a jugging suspect that broke into a car in November.

Police said that on Nov. 19, the victim made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Ave. She then stopped at the Goodwill located at 17151 Smyers Lane.

While the victim was inside the store, police said her window was smashed in and her property was stolen. Surveillance video shows a Toyota Rav4 following the victim into the Goodwill parking lot.

Once the victim went inside Goodwill, the Rav4 pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and a suspect got out and broke into the victim's car. According to police, the Rav4 did not display a license plate but rather a placard with the words "SeeDriveSmile.com"

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Rocco Montorello at 512-218-3292 or rmontorello@roundrocktexas.gov.

You can also submit a tip anonymously at WilcoCrimeTips.org