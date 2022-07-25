Round Rock ISD police investigating after man reportedly approached child on playground

The district said it will have increased presence and police patrols at summer school pick-up and drop-off spots through the end of the program.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock ISD Police Department is investigating an incident at a district elementary school Friday afternoon.

The district confirmed that a man approached a child on a playground. The child had been dropped off at the summer school bus stop and was waiting for a family member to pick her up.

RRISD said district police are reviewing security video but so far have not found any video showing the suspect or his vehicle.

As a result of the incident, RRISD said it will have increased presence and police patrols at summer school pick-up and drop-off spots through the end of the program. Summer school for RRISD ends on July 29.

No additional information is available at this time.

