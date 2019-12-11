ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to a different arrest made in an incident related to a different Round Rock ISD high school.

A Round Rock ISD student has been arrested after an incident involving a knife at Stony Point High School on Tuesday morning.

According to a letter sent to parents by Stony Point Principal Anthony Watson, at the start of the first period Tuesday, the administration was made aware of loud noises coming from the blacktop. It was discovered there was a fight between two students who had arranged to meet for that reason.

During the fight, one of the students experienced a non-life-threatening injury from a knife and was transported for medical treatment. The perpetrator was arrested by the Round Rock Police Department and now faces legal consequences.

According to the letter, both students will also face disciplinary action from the school, as "fighting or any other type of violence towards fellow students is a serious violation of our student code of conduct."

In the letter, Principal Watson requested that parents remind their children to immediately contact an authority figure if they hear any rumors or conversations regarding possible harmful actions.

"The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priorities, and we will remain vigilant in protecting them," Watson wrote.

