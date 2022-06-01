Subject taken into custody after SWAT call at Round Rock business

The incident occurred at the Batteries Plus of South Interstate 35.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man has been taken into custody after a barricaded subject incident Wednesday afternoon, the Round Rock Police Department said.

The police department said at 10:40 a.m. that it was assisting the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) with an incident near the Batteries Plus and Home Depot in the 2500 block of South Interstate 35.

RRPD later clarified that the TCSO was uninvolved and that the incident involved a barricaded subject at the Batteries Plus.

At around 11:30 a.m., police said SWAT and crisis negotiators were on the scene. An adult male subject claimed to be armed. Nearby buildings were evacuated.

At 12:15 p.m., RRPD said that the man had been taken into custody. There is no threat to the public.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

